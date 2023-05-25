Kumawu by-election: We are ready to engage EC on infractions – Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the party is ready to engage the Electoral Commission (EC) to address infractions detected by the party’s monitoring teams in the recently held Kumawu by-election.

His comments follow allegations by the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, regarding alleged vote-buying by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He raised concerns about the alleged infractions when he served as a polling agent at one of the voting centers in Kumawu.

An executive of the NDC, Nurudeen Hamidan, also warned all party agents on voting day, May 23, not to sign pink sheets until voting ends.

Mr. Hamidan gave the warning to party agents after the NDC claimed it has detected some pink sheets that had already been signed, even though voting was still ongoing at the time.

Mr. Mahama stated in a Facebook post on May 25 that credible elections depend not only on persons recruited by the EC as officials but also on agents and representatives of political parties.

The NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim polled 15,264 votes in Tuesday’s election, defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, and the two Independent Candidates, both of whom are named Kwaku Duah.

The NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa garnered 3,723 votes, while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes, and the other Kwaku Duah managed a paltry 62 votes.

The by-election followed the demise of the MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah.

Read below Mr. Mahama’s full Facebook post

Congratulations to the people of Kumawu for the peaceful conduct of Tuesday's parliamentary by-election.

Of course, I cannot forget the warmth of the people and the enthusiasm demonstrated when I led a delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to campaign for our candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa. I am very grateful.

That enthusiasm was aptly demonstrated in the increased number of votes our candidate garnered in the poll – 1,284 actual votes representing an increase of 52.6% over our 2020 performance.

That is significant, especially in the face of the deliberate vote buying undertaken by the NPP, even at the polling stations, and the deceit of the people with asphalt roads, and the fact that the constituency has historically been an NPP stronghold.

The election result is a great sign from the good people of Kumawu.

Judging from the results, the ruling NPP has clearly recorded a significant reduction in the OVERALL votes in their strong hold, and for me, that is a great sign from the good people of Kumawu.

We may not have succeeded in flipping the seat, but I am proud that, as a collective, spearheaded by our National Chairman and General Secretary, we have had the opportunity to test our reviewed electoral operational procedures, including monitoring, party agent selection and training, collation, and transmission of results.

I would want to congratulate the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his men and women for their assistance in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the polls. The conduct of the police personnel gives us confidence for the future that they will continue to bear true allegiance to the state and not to any political party.

To the Electoral Commission, you are once again reminded that a credible election depends as much on the persons you recruit and appoint as presiding and other officers as much as it depends on the collaboration with the agents and representatives of the political parties.

Many of the infractions observed should not have occurred. Our monitoring teams that ensured the early detection of these infractions will be looking forward to engaging further to ensure that these issues are definitely dealt with and corrective measures taken ahead of any other election.

Thank you to the team from the branches, constituency, region, national, and the many selfless members of our party who were in Kumawu to assist in various ways towards the improved outing in this by-election.

Congratulations, Kwasi Amankwaa. You can count on the party for the utmost support to enhance the gains of the NDC in the main election in 2024.

All in all, Kumawu has had positive outcomes for us, and we must apply lessons learned speedily even as we head towards the pending Assin North by-election.

Finally, I extend my congratulations to the Member of Parliament-elect Ernest Ayim.

#BuildingGhanaTogether #TheGhanaWeWant

