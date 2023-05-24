Chief Justice Anin Yeboah bows out of office

After over three years as the 14th Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah is set to retire from the Judiciary today May 24, 2023.

Justice Yeboah, who turns 70 today, will be stepping down in accordance with the Conditions of Service for judges of superior courts in Ghana.

Chief Justice Yeboah’s tenure has been marked by several notable achievements, including the establishment of specialized courts to expedite the hearing of cases.

During his time in office, the Judiciary also introduced several reforms aimed at improving access to justice and enhancing the efficiency of the court system.

In his farewell address, Chief Justice Yeboah expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve Ghana and its people.

He thanked his colleagues on the bench, members of the legal profession, and all those who had supported him during his tenure.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I am confident that the Judiciary will continue to play its vital role in upholding the rule of law and promoting justice in our society,” he said.

Chief Justice Yeboah’s retirement will leave a vacancy at the highest level of the Judiciary, and the process of selecting his successor has already begun.

As per the Constitution of Ghana, the President will appoint a new Chief Justice in consultation with the Council of State and the approval of Parliament.

Justice Yeboah is expected to be replaced by Justice Gertrude Torkonoo who has already been nominated by President Akufo-Addo to replace him if she gets the approval of Parliament.

She is scheduled to go for vetting any moment from now.

The search for a new Chief Justice was undoubtedly a critical moment for Ghana’s Judiciary, as the new appointee will be responsible for leading the institution through the next phase of its development. It remains to be seen whether Justice Torkonoo will take up this significant position and what new reforms and achievements she will bring to the Judiciary.

Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who was born on 24th May, 1953 in Toase, a town located in the present-day Ashanti Region, had his second cycle education at the Amaniampong Secondary School and the Apam Secondary School.

He proceeded to the University of Ghana for his legal studies. He trained as a lawyer at the Ghana School of Law and was called to the bar in 1981.

Anin Yeboah practiced as a lawyer for many years, serving as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua and a partner in the reputed firm Afisem Chambers.

He had served as President of the Eastern Regional Bar Association before being appointed a judge of the High Court in 2002.

He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2003 and ultimately to the Supreme Court in 2008.

President Akufo-Addo in 2019 nominated him as Chief Justice designate pending the approval of Parliament.

On January 7, 2020, he was duly sworn in as Chief Justice of the country.

