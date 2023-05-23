Teshie residents to stage ‘MƐƐba Teshie’ demo over bad roads

Some irate residents of Teshie in Accra have hinted at plans to stage a demonstration over the poor road network in their community.

The demonstration dubbed ‘MƐƐba Teshie’ meaning ‘Why Teshie,’ is to draw government’s attention to the poor state of the roads in the area after their calls for the roads to be fixed have fallen on deaf ears.

The demonstration will begin at 5am on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

Converging point for the demonstration is the Adjorman Roundabout in Teshie.

Source: classfmonline.com