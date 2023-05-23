ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Teshie residents to stage ‘MƐƐba Teshie’ demo over bad roads

Social News Teshie residents to stage Mba Teshie demo over bad roads
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Some irate residents of Teshie in Accra have hinted at plans to stage a demonstration over the poor road network in their community.

The demonstration dubbed ‘MƐƐba Teshie’ meaning ‘Why Teshie,’ is to draw government’s attention to the poor state of the roads in the area after their calls for the roads to be fixed have fallen on deaf ears.

The demonstration will begin at 5am on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

Converging point for the demonstration is the Adjorman Roundabout in Teshie.

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Mr. Philip Atawura UniMAC-GIJ Assistant Lecturer seeks financial aid for kidney transplant

1 hour ago

Children in galamsey areas are prone to cognitive impairment, congenital anomalies – Pathologist Children in galamsey areas are prone to cognitive impairment, congenital anomali...

1 hour ago

Prof. Paul Sampene Ossei, Associate Professor of Pathology at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST Kumasi Academy students death was caused by galamsey-powered H1N1 virus, not Mal...

1 hour ago

Kumawu was originally CPP's seat – Johnson Asiedu Nketia Kumawu was originally CPP's seat – Johnson Asiedu Nketia

1 hour ago

Teshie residents to stage Mba Teshie demo over bad roads Teshie residents to stage ‘MƐƐba Teshie’ demo over bad roads

1 hour ago

Ghana's economy has moved from ICU heading to the morgue — Segbefia Ghana's economy has moved from ICU heading to the morgue — Segbefia

2 hours ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, acting as a polling agent for NDC in the election Kumawu By-election — Ablakwa turns polling agent for NDC candidate

2 hours ago

Prepare for more hardships over IMF deal — Bernard Mornah Prepare for more hardships over IMF deal — Bernard Mornah

3 hours ago

Bawumias expertise is not economy or digitisation; hes a chronic liar – Clement Apaak Bawumia’s expertise is not economy or digitisation; he’s a chronic liar – Clemen...

3 hours ago

Ghana records 1.43 billion in petroleum revenue in 2022; highest in history – PIAC Ghana records $1.43 billion in petroleum revenue in 2022; highest in history – P...

Latest: News
body-container-line