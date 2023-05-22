“Let's pray for Parliament to pass Anti LGBTQ+ into Law” — Rev. Tsagli

ModernGhana logo
Reverend Forestone Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has called on Christians and other religious believers to pray for Parliament to pass the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill into Law.

“We need to pray for the victims and the advocates of this homosexual movement to repent from this wickedness and to live Holy life.”

Reverend Tsagli, made the call in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency after this year’s Presbytery Representative Conference of the Akatsi Presbytery of the Church at Akatsi.

He appealed to leaders of the nation and the citizenry to be careful in the manner they address “this dangerous agenda of the LGBTQ+ movements.”

Reverend Tsagli admonished all believers to remain consistent on pursuing holiness and holy living to enjoy its associated benefits and blessings.

He further stated that the Holy Scriptures have made it clear that homosexuality remained an abomination to the highest degree, which must not be accepted by the Christian community and the nation at large.

“Let us remember that righteousness exalts a nation, but sin destroys it. So, if we want to experience God's exaltation of our beloved country spiritually, socially, economically, and in many other areas of life, we need to reject these sinful acts,” he added.

In October last year, Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament indicated that the anti-LGBT Bill would be passed before the 2024 elections.

He also asked the Committee working on the Promotion of the Bill to expedite work in presenting its report to the house for a debate.

GNA

