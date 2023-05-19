Mothers are priceless, lets appreciate them - Hajia Alima Sagito to Ghanaian youth

The Executive Director of SWIDA-Ghana, Hajia Alima Sagito has charged Ghanaian youth to appreciate and cherish the effort of women particularly mothers.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association general house meeting session of this year's Mothers Day Celebration on Wednesday 17th May, 2023, Hajia Alima noted that mothers are priceless due to the role they play at home.

“Mothers play a critical role in the family, which is a powerful force for social cohesion and integration, the mother-child relationship is vital for the healthy development of children,” she stated.

According to her, mothers are not only caregivers but also breadwinners for their families. “Mothers are the type who have given their all out to the upbringing of their children just for them to become responsible and productive to the society, they do pity trading on the street to provide food for her household,” she stated.

She added, “Don't let the pain and struggle of your mother go in vain, now that you people are in school please and please take your studies very serious, make your parents proud, let them benefit from their labor, avoid dodging or escaping from school and concentrate on your books, much thanks to DASA for inviting me to speak to you”.

Hajia Alima advised the house to appreciate and honor their mothers due to their selflessness.

She further advised the gathering to prepare economically, mentally, socially and spiritually before going into marriage, stating that marriage is not as rosy as young girls of today perceive it to be.

Hajia Alima cautioned Ghanaian youth to avoid rushing into marriage just because their colleagues are getting married, revealing that the consequence of unprepared marriage is dire and mostly leads to divorce.

“Don't be in competition with anyone, identity yourself and be in your line, that alone will make you happy as you grow,” she advised.

Mr. Hassan Nantogma, the President of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) of the University expressed the palace's gratitude to Hajia Alima Sagito for the detailed education and empowerment.

He tasked members of the Association especially the younger ones at the Tamale Technical Institute (TTI) to let Hajia's words guide them as they pursue their individual careers.

Meanwhile, before Hajia Alima engaged members and leadership of the Association she had a brief and insightful discussion with the DASA Patron, Prof Abdul Razak.