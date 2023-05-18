We're strengthening the law enforcement regime to increase the punishment for illegal miners - Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has said government will continue to combat illegal mining popularly termed “galamsey” in the country.

Samuel Abu Jinapor asserts that the government is introducing more interventions to aid in the fight against illegal mining in the nation.

The Minister gave a speech at the Transformational Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) at Fiapre near Sunyani in the Bono Region yesterday.

“We are resourcing the Ghana Geological Survey to undertake more geological operations to block out areas of small-scale mining. We are doing this to ensure that small-scale mining becomes sustainable and responsible. Those who have vowed to ignore all stringent measures and continue with the illegalities, we are strengthening the law enforcement regime by increasing the punishment for convicted persons engaged in illegal mining,” he cautioned.

He further stated the government was not against small-scale mining but rather irresponsible mining that destroyed the natural environment.

"Our efforts, which are necessary to clamp down on galamsey, have sometimes been interpreted to mean the government of President Akufo-Addo is against small-scale mining,” he added

Speaking at the event, Professor Elvis Asare Bediako, Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, said if small-scale mining is carried out responsibly, it might help many people escape poverty.

"Over 100 million individuals receive a living through the artisanal sub-sector alone. Many rural residents may escape poverty thanks to the artisanal subsector," he stated.

The dialogue under the theme "Sustaining Environmental Security and Human Rights in Small-Scale Mining Operation in Ghana" aims to provide a distinctive forum for in-depth discussions on one of the most urgent issues, regarding the sustainable exploitation of natural resources, not only in Ghana but also around the world.

Participants included among others, members of the Regional House of Chiefs, the Association of Women in Mining in Africa and Ghana, the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, large-scale mining firms, students and civil society organizations.