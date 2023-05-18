ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We're strengthening the law enforcement regime to increase the punishment for illegal miners - Abu Jinapor

Social News We're strengthening the law enforcement regime to increase the punishment for illegal miners - Abu Jinapor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has said government will continue to combat illegal mining popularly termed galamsey” in the country.

Samuel Abu Jinapor asserts that the government is introducing more interventions to aid in the fight against illegal mining in the nation.

The Minister gave a speech at the Transformational Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) at Fiapre near Sunyani in the Bono Region yesterday.

“We are resourcing the Ghana Geological Survey to undertake more geological operations to block out areas of small-scale mining. We are doing this to ensure that small-scale mining becomes sustainable and responsible. Those who have vowed to ignore all stringent measures and continue with the illegalities, we are strengthening the law enforcement regime by increasing the punishment for convicted persons engaged in illegal mining,” he cautioned.

He further stated the government was not against small-scale mining but rather irresponsible mining that destroyed the natural environment.

"Our efforts, which are necessary to clamp down on galamsey, have sometimes been interpreted to mean the government of President Akufo-Addo is against small-scale mining,” he added

Speaking at the event, Professor Elvis Asare Bediako, Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, said if small-scale mining is carried out responsibly, it might help many people escape poverty.

"Over 100 million individuals receive a living through the artisanal sub-sector alone. Many rural residents may escape poverty thanks to the artisanal subsector," he stated.

The dialogue under the theme "Sustaining Environmental Security and Human Rights in Small-Scale Mining Operation in Ghana" aims to provide a distinctive forum for in-depth discussions on one of the most urgent issues, regarding the sustainable exploitation of natural resources, not only in Ghana but also around the world.

Participants included among others, members of the Regional House of Chiefs, the Association of Women in Mining in Africa and Ghana, the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, large-scale mining firms, students and civil society organizations.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Despicable! — Ablakwa fumes over Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson "Despicable!” — Ablakwa fumes over Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson

22 minutes ago

NDC pledges massive support for James Gyakye Quayson to win back Assin North seat Supreme Court stripped NDC pledges massive support for James Gyakye Quayson to win back Assin North sea...

32 minutes ago

Asawase primaries: I wasnt in any way sponsored, its my own pocket money — Mubarick refutes Muntaka's allegations Asawase primaries: I wasn’t in any way sponsored, its my own pocket money — Mub...

42 minutes ago

I leave the matter to the court of conscience which Ghandi reminds us — James Gyakye Quaysonon Supreme Court ruling I leave the matter to the court of conscience which Ghandi reminds us — James Gy...

51 minutes ago

I've been a critique of Supreme Court taking decisions without reasoning — Mahama Ayariga on James Gyakye Quayson's removal I've been a critique of Supreme Court taking decisions without reasoning — Maham...

56 minutes ago

3bn IMF bailout: Its not an invitation to go on another spending spree and display your bad habits — Joe Jackson jabs govt $3bn IMF bailout: It’s not an invitation to go on another spending spree and dis...

2 hours ago

I've long believed that Ken Ofori-Atta won't ever be fired by Akufo-Addo despite the promise — Dr. Clement Apaak I've long believed that Ken Ofori-Atta won't ever be fired by Akufo-Addo despite...

3 hours ago

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson Let's brace ourselves for the full consequences of this IMF deal — Minority warn...

3 hours ago

There is no rush in going back to the international capital market — Ken Ofori-Atta There is no rush in going back to the international capital market — Ken Ofori-A...

3 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta IMF board approval is a crucial first step on the journey towards strong reforms...

Latest: News
body-container-line