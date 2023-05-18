ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo swears in Public Services Commission Board

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
A six-member Board of Directors of the Public Services Commission was on Wednesday sworn into office by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

They are Chairperson: Prof. Victor Kwame Agyeman; Dr Agyeman Frimpong; member, Dr Prince Edward Daara; member Prof. Kwame Boafo Arthur; member, Mrs Paulina Adubea Dazowah and Mrs Cynthia Bediako.

The Public Services Commission of Ghana, which is an independent constitutionally-mandated, human resource planning institution, is tasked to manage the workforce of the Ghanaian public sector holistically.

President Akufo-Addo said he was confident that the affairs of the Commission “are in safe hands.”

“Chairperson, you must be minded by the fact that your predecessors distinguished themselves creditably in this position and I and for that matter Ghanaians will expect nothing less than excellence on your part,” he told Prof Agyeman.

To the other members, President Akufo-Addo told them he expected that they would bring their expertise and experiences on board to support the chairperson to ensure that “all of us build a more resilient public service that would provide efficient service to Ghanaians.”

Prof. Agyeman, on his part thanked the President for reposing his trust in them and assured him and Ghanaians of their utmost dedication to advancing the course of the Commission into a well-functional one.

