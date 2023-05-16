ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.05.2023 Headlines

Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade

Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade
16.05.2023 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, 15th May 2023, held bilateral discussions with the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, as part of his three-day State Visit to Guinea Bissau.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the ties of friendship and co-operation between Ghana and Guinea-Bissau.

The two leaders as part of discussions explored, in detail, areas of possible co-operation between Ghana and Guinea-Bissau for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed that the discussions, in the areas of education, trade and industry, agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, environment, science and technology, petroleum and hydrocarbon activities, and tourism, were held in an atmosphere of fruitful cordiality.

As a result, both countries have signed an agreement establishing a Joint Commission for Co-operation, which will serve as the legal framework for addressing the trade and investment ambitions of the two countries.

President Embaló also conferred the highest accolade of the State of Guinea-Bissau, the Amilcar Cabral Medal, named after the great African freedom fighter on President Akufo-Addo.

For his part, Mr Akufo-Addo said “It is an award I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama My victory is about creating a society that allows Ghanaians to live decent, dig...

1 hour ago

Remember my promises and hold me accountable – Mahama tells Ghanaians Remember my promises and hold me accountable – Mahama tells Ghanaians

1 hour ago

Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade

1 hour ago

NPP will struggle to win Dome Kwabenya seat without Sarah Adwoa Safo – Pollster NPP will struggle to win Dome Kwabenya seat without Sarah Adwoa Safo – Pollster

1 hour ago

Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses

1 hour ago

Dr. Duffuor caused his sons defeat – Global InfoAnalytics Dr. Duffuor caused his son’s defeat – Global InfoAnalytics

2 hours ago

NDC primaries: I can tell you, it was part of their strategy to get me out but God isn't their village chief — Muntaka lament attacks NDC primaries: I can tell you, it was part of their strategy to get me out but G...

2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Enough is enough; Ghanaians have suffered under your government – Mahama to Akuf...

2 hours ago

GII calls for investigations of cash spraying, gifts during NDC primaries

Latest: News
body-container-line