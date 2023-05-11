ModernGhana logo
Afenyo-Markin launches best teacher awards 2023 to promote excellence in teaching ICT, science and mathematics

The Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has launched the Best Teacher Awards 2023, aimed at recognizing and celebrating outstanding teachers in ICT, Science, and Mathematics.

In his speech, Afenyo-Markin emphasized the importance of these subjects in today's digital age and the need to give them the attention they deserve.

"The teaching of ICT, Science, and Mathematics is crucial for the development of our nation. These subjects form the bedrock of technological and scientific development and have the potential to provide opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship for our youth," he said.

Afenyo-Markin highlighted the significant skills gap in the workforce resulting from the lack of attention these subjects receive in many schools. He called for greater investment in modern teaching methods, equipment, and technology to enhance the teaching and learning experience for students.

The Best Teacher Awards 2023 also aims to encourage and inspire teachers to improve their teaching methods and techniques, ultimately leading to better outcomes for students and the country. The awards ceremony will take place in August, and winners will receive a cash prize, a laptop, a plaque, and a certificate of recognition.

"The Best Teacher Awards 2023 is part of our commitment to supporting education in Effutu Constituency. We believe that this initiative will recognize the hard work of our teachers and inspire them to continue their excellent work. The awards will also encourage healthy competition among our teachers, which will ultimately benefit our students, our constituency, and our country," said Afenyo-Markin.

In addition to recognizing teachers, the MP emphasized the need to support students and provide them with the resources they need to excel in these subjects. This includes investing in modern technology, laboratories, and training programs to help them acquire the skills they need to succeed.

"Effutu Constituency is committed to promoting excellence in the teaching of ICT, Science, and Mathematics," Afenyo-Markin said and calls on all stakeholders in education to support the Best Teacher Awards 2023 and efforts to improve the teaching of these subjects.

