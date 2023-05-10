Tempane: Windstorm kills one, injures 9, displace others

A violent windstorm has swept through Kpalsako, a community in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

The windstorm which began at 6:00pm on Sunday, May 7 killed 5-year-old child, injured seven and rendered hundreds homeless.

The windstorm ripped off the root of houses, churches, schools, health centres, shops and destroyed hundreds of economic trees among others.

The windstorm has plunged some communities into total darkness as electricity poles and high-tension cables were badly affected.

Some of the affected facilities are Bugri Assemblies of God church, Mission House, Hope International School, Zambala Primary, Yabrago Primary, Akarateshie Primary, Kpalsako, Basyonde Primary and others.

Abubakar Sadiq who lives with his family in Kpalsako had the roof of his entire house completely ripped off.

The residents of Kpalsako are appealing to benevolent organisations for immediate intervention.