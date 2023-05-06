Offinso North gets new DCE

President’s District Chief Executive nominee for Offinso North, Hon. Albert Sefa Boampong has been confirmed after two rounds of voting.

In the first round of voting, the nominee failed to secure two-thirds of the overall votes which called for second round.He polled 21 yes as against 11 No votes.

For the second round of voting, Hon. Sefa Boampong secured Eighty-five percent (85%) of the total votes cast. The total number of Assembly members eligible for voting present was 34 and the President’s nominee polled 29 Yes votes as against 3 No votes with 2 rejected ballots.

The Ashanti regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah in his remarks, congratulated the entire assembly and all stakeholders for supporting the programme to become successful and also relieving him of the stress of acting as DCE.

He, therefore, urged the new DCE to operate an open door administration that would involve all stakeholders to contribute their quota to push the development of the district forward.

In his victory speech, Hon. Albert Sefa Boampong thanked all the assembly members, some colleague DCEs who were present and the two Regional Ministers from Bono East and Ashanti Region for their support and promised to operate all-inclusive administration to help move forward the developmental agenda of the assembly.