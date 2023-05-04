World Press Freedom Day: A lot of factors determine a news story — Former GBC Director General

Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow, a former Director General of the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), has shared his views on the factors that determine what must be published as news.

Speaking on Joy News' Upfront program on World Press Freedom Day, Mr. Kwame Akufo stated that many factors can influence stories media houses publish at any given time.

He intimated that editors sometimes edit stories in a way that does not damage the image of their advertisers.

"There are a lot of factors that determine what makes news and the impact it will have. The editor will be careful about how they frame the news if it affects an advertiser," he said.

Mr. Akuffo added that the ownership of the media house also influences the kind of news to be published.

"We need to take a close long look at who owns our media because it is very important. When you are able to answer that you will know they influence it," he suggested.

He further noted that journalists have limitations in their work, stating, "If you are not told to go to the Court, you can't wake up on your own and go."

On World Press Freedom Day, which is celebrated every year on May 3, people around the world, particularly media practitioners, reflect on the importance of press freedom and its role in sustaining democracy and promoting human rights.