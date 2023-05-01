It will be better if gov’t converts National Cathedral Project into a national hospital – TUC

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) says it disagrees with the President’s decision to build a National Cathedral in the country when Ghanaians are feeling the heat of the economic crisis.

Delivering an address on Monday, May 1, during the Workers’ Day commemoration, GTUC Secretary-General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah indicated that instead of building a National Cathedral, government should convert it into a National Hospital.

“We believe strongly that government can lead us out of this crisis, and the government can do so by cutting expenditure on non-essentials including the need to stop spending our hard-earned revenue on a National Cathedral.

“The president has always said he wants to create another Notre Dame in Ghana so we can attract a lot of visitors but we disagree.

“In fact, comrades, it will be better to convert the project into a national hospital,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said.

This year’s May Day celebration in Ghana was held on the theme; "Protecting Incomes and Pensions in an Era of Economic Crises: Our Responsibility."

The event was held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

In his address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed that his administration is passionate about the well-being of workers in the country.

He said this was demonstrated in the approval of a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) for Organised Labour last year.

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo further assured that his government is working hard to address the economic woes facing the country.