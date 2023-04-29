Don't Spend Your Time On Useless Activities On The Internet -Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Advises Smartphone Users

The CEO of Onadipe Technologies and Publisher of internet safety magazine, Rotimi Onadipe has told internet users to always use the internet in such a way that it will add value to their daily lives.

Onadipe, a renowned cyber security evangelist, gave the advice in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday, April 29, 2023 during his organisation's cyber safety program which holds every week with the aim of educating internet users worldwide about how to stay safe online.

Sharing his expert opinion, Onadipe noted that many internet users spend several hours on the internet every day but they are not making positive use of the internet. Rather, they spend much of their time on useless and unnecessary activities when they are online.

He said, "The best way to use the internet is to make sure it adds value to almost all aspects of your life e.g. spiritually, financially, professionally, academically, mentally etc.

"Before you use the internet, write down what you want to do and how long you want to stay online.

"If what you want to do on internet will not add value to your life in any way, it is advisable to ignore it.

"If you chat with a person online for one or two hours, try to read your conversation with him or her to see if the time spent online is really worth it, he added.

"If you watch a video for three hours, ask yourself what you have learnt from the video. Has it added any value to your life?

"Be informed that it's not every video sent to you or you come across online should be downloaded and it's not every news you see online that you must read.

In his concluding statement, the cyber safety advocate advised internet users to avoid spending their time on useless, unnecessary and irrelevant activities on the internet so that they can live a more productive life in their daily endeavours.