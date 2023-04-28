ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two women-friendly solar-powered business hubs commissioned by Plan International Ghana

By Ben Akoto II Contributor
Regional News Two women-friendly solar-powered business hubs commissioned by Plan International Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Plan International Ghana has commissioned two Women-friendly solar-powered Business Hubs at Bomaa in the Tano-North municipality of Ahafo Region and Antwikrom in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region.

The hubs, prefabricated kiosks with their patent right from Germany are used globally for various interventions, especially in off-grid locations as it was powered by solar and could provide uninterrupted electricity for the next fifteen years.

They are equipped with Information and Communication Technology facilities such as desktop computers, fans, information storage panels, internet connectivity, charging ports, freezers, television and filing cabinets among others.

They are intended to provide a 'One-Stop-Shop' experience by ensuring a well-coordinated, gender-responsive, and demand-driven suite of business services for women such as Entrepreneurship and Business Management; Green Value Chain Development; Green Businesses Development; Marketing and Outreach; and Financial Inclusion.

The hubs are one of the innovative interventions under the Women's Innovation for Sustainable Enterprises (WISE) Project, with funding support from Global Affairs Canada (GAC), with two local implementing partners and Urbanet and Women Integrated Development Organization (WIDO) in the Northern, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

Mr Eric Ayaba, Northern PIIA Manager of Plan International Ghana addressing the gathering indicated the WISE Project seeks to leverage the enormous potential and agency of Ghanaian women entrepreneurs to make a stronger contribution to poverty reduction.

He said this could be attained by prioritizing Human Rights, Innovation, and Private Sector Engagement as well as Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning.

Mr Ayaba observed the project in the past three years had equipped over 13,000 women with knowledge of standard practices for Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs), financial literacy, life skills, good agronomic practices for soy cultivation, and practical skills in beekeeping, mushroom cultivation and snail farming.

He added, nearly 3,500 women had gotten support with varied inputs and services which include improved seeds, inoculants, tarpaulins, e-extension services and beekeeping equipment to enable project participants to start and grow their businesses.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister on her part reiterated the role of women in national development could not be over emphasized, saying empowering women was an indispensable tool for advancing development and reducing poverty because empowered women contributed to the health and productivity of their families, communities and the nation as a whole.

She stated a critical aspect of empowering women was by providing them with skills and needed resources, as well as equal participation in decision-making roles about societal priorities and development directions, which were vital in securing sustainable economic growth and national development objectives.

427202380900-8dt2wjivuq-img-20230417-wa0101

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

We are sorry — School Feeding Secretariat apologises to caterers over unpaid arrears "We are sorry" — School Feeding Secretariat apologises to caterers over unpaid a...

2 hours ago

Heavily armed fighters of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are seen in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum. By - Rapid Support Forces RSFAFP Heavy air strikes in Khartoum as Sudan truce extended

2 hours ago

Human rights situation now in Ghana worrying — Amnesty International Human rights situation now in Ghana worrying — Amnesty International

3 hours ago

Remain neutral in NPP presidential primaries—Kankam Boadu to executives Remain neutral in NPP presidential primaries—Kankam Boadu to executives

3 hours ago

Prof Frimpong-Boateng must come and prove to us galamsey destroyed Akufo-Addos garden – Kyebi Traditional Council Prof Frimpong-Boateng must come and prove to us galamsey destroyed Akufo-Addo’s ...

3 hours ago

Empathetic leader Mahama is the hope of Ghanas youth – Aide Empathetic leader Mahama is the hope of Ghana’s youth – Aide

3 hours ago

NR: All of us cannot go on strike and allow the pupils to go hungry — School feeding caterers divided N/R: All of us cannot go on strike and allow the pupils to go hungry — School fe...

3 hours ago

Sekondi High Court jails musician Nhyiraba Kojo 30 days for contempt Sekondi High Court jails musician Nhyiraba Kojo 30 days for contempt 

3 hours ago

Gregory Afoko trial: Why 2nd accused was sentenced to death by hanging Gregory Afoko trial: Why 2nd accused was sentenced to death by hanging

3 hours ago

Bawumia steals show at late Kumawu MPs one-week observation Bawumia steals show at late Kumawu MP’s one-week observation

Latest: News
body-container-line