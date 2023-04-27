Covid-19 is back in Dormaa Municipality

The Dormaa Municipal Health Directorate has recorded three new suspected cases of COVID-19, Mr. Daniel Kwame Owusu Amponsah, the Municipal Disease Control Officer has reported.

Mr. Amponsah said samples had been taken to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Accra for further investigation and the Directorate was awaiting confirmation.

He said the cases were recorded at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, adding that “those affected persons were immediately isolated and held at the Hospital, but they are all in good condition”.

Mr. Amponsah gave the report at the first ordinary meeting of the fourth session of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly held at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

The meeting was attended by assembly members, heads of departments and security agencies, representatives of traditional authorities, traders associations, the Christian and Islamic communities and the staff of the assembly.

He entreated residents in the municipality to strictly observe precautionary measures against the disease to avoid contracting it.

Mr. Amponsah announced a non-governmental organisation had expressed readiness to offer support to the Health Directorate in its effort against the incidence of Buruli Ulcer in two communities – Aboabo Number Four and Danyame in the Municipality, saying the cases had declined drastically in the last few years.

GNA