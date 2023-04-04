I needed to get to parliament to vote at all cost after the accident — Nanton MP

The Nanton MP Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru has said he sped in his attempt to get to parliament in time to cast his vote on the three revenue bills on Friday because they were worth more than hus lige.

The NPP MP got involved in an accident on his way to the chamber.

He had to be ferried to Parliament House by an Uber driver.

His wounds were then cleaned and stitched up at parliament's washrooms.

The MP, who is also the deputy minister of agriculture, told Citi FM on Monday that he needed to speed to get to the house to vote.

Mr Tufeiru Among said he was given an injection before an incision was made at the top right side of his eye where he sustained a deep cut.

Despite his state at the time, the MP said he insisted on voting on the bills.

“You may not really understand what was actually happening and I am sure you are also mindful of the important bills that we needed to pass", he said in the interview, adding: "Honestly speaking, I don’t know how you are going to feel about it or whoever is going to feel about it".

“I was for Ghana, I was for my party, my government and I needed to do whatever to get the bill passed,” he said.

Asked: “Did you feel that your life was less important than the bill?” the MP responded: “Yes, yes", indicating: "If you want, you can take it like that. I am fine.”

The three new taxes that were eventually passed include the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

They are expected to rake in GHS4 billion annually.

Source: classfmonline.com