Your combative style unbefitting of our editorial policies; we banned you not govt – GTV replies KKD’s claim

The management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), operator of the state-owned television network GTV, has responded to a recent claim by broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa known by his initials KKD.

Contributing to a discussion on Accra-based Onua TV, the vocal journalist explained why he has not been going to GTV as a guest in recent times.

KKD, who sometime ago accused Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a discussion on the station of using his Databank to shortchange the country, alleged that the government has instructed the station to ban him from appearing on its platform.

"They told them not to allow KKD to appear on GTV again," he said, adding, "when they were in opposition, they cheered when some people like me criticised other governments, but now that the time has come to do the same, they are after me."

KKD continued, "When you needed people to speak against the government, you talked about integrity, but when we started speaking, when you were stealing, you instructed them not to allow KKD to appear on GTV anymore."

"Since they said GTV is for the nation, I have never mentioned it anywhere. But it's funny. I haven't been there since they asked me not to come. If they deny that they said that, let them ask the Director General of GTV and the producers of GTV what they said to me that made me stop going there," KKD added.

This claim, according to the station’s management, is a fabrication.

"The Management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, operators of GTV, has taken note of a news item purported to be caused by Kwasi Kyei Darkwa alleging that the Government instructed GBC not to allow him to appear on GTV.

"If this statement is truly coming from Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, it would be unfortunate. The claim is not true and can only be a product of his imagination," the management rebutted.

In a statement, GBC clarified that its outfit doesn’t take orders from government but operates on its own editorial policies.

The statement noted that the station has the right to stop a panelist from attending any of its live TV programmes the moment they change their mode of discussion to one that will dents people’s images without proof.

"GBC is guided by the ethics of public service broadcasting journalism. We do not allow our guests to make allegations against other persons who are not present or do not have the immediate opportunity to respond," it noted.

Explaining why KKD is no longer invited, the management stated that "panellists who adopt a combative style of discourse are not accommodated on GBC's network."

Read a copy of the full statement below;

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Re: Government has banned me from appearing on GTV - KKD Reveals

The Management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, operators of GTV, has taken note of a news item purported to be caused by Kwasi Kyei Darkwa alleging that the Government instructed GBC not to allow him to appear on GTV. If this statement is truly coming from Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, it would be unfortunate. The claim is not true and can only be a product of his imagination.

Management of GBC wishes to put it on record that the Corporation does not take instructions from the Government when it comes to content production. Management is fully aware that it will be unlawful for Government to determine who comes on our platforms.

GBC is guided by the ethics of public service broadcasting journalism. We do not allow our guests to make allegations against other persons who are not present, or do not have the immediate opportunity to respond. We are also not into adversarial journalism, and panelists who adopt a combative style of discourse are not accommodated on GBC's network.

GBC provides opportunities to panelists of all political persuasions to speak on our platforms and may retire them when there is a change in our content plan. We also retire panelists who over time change their style of discourse into a form that is unbefitting of GBC's editorial guidelines.

We wish to remind all Ghanaians that GBC requires the support of all as it is being transformed into a public service broadcasting service as anticipated by the 1992 Constitution and subsequent Supreme Court decisions.

Issued by the Public Relations Department

For further information contact: Stephanie Baka on 0264340204