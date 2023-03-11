Military had no business unleashing mayhem on Ashaiman residents – Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

11.03.2023 LISTEN

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has condemned the military operation conducted in Ashaiman earlier this week.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) early in the week conducted what it described as a swoop in Ashaiman and its environs in a man-hunt for some criminals, who are suspected to have stabbed and killed a young soldier, Trooper Imoro Sherrif at Ashaiman-Taifa.

During that swoop, residents of Ashaiman were brutalised by the military with 184 people being arrested and taken to the barracks.

Speaking to TV3 during an engagement on the military operation today, Lawyer Martin Kpebu described the swoop as a mob justice backed with a thirst for vengeance.

According to him, the military had no business going to Ashaiman to unleash such brutalities on residents.

“What the Military did was not a swoop, it was a mob justice, it was vengeance, not a swoop.

“There must be reasonable suspicion before you swoop. The Military had no business going there to unleash this mayhem,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu said.

In his view, Ghanaians should have by now hit the streets to demand that President Akufo-Addo resigns.

“By now we should have been on the streets that the President should resign,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu argued.