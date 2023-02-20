High court issues warrant for arrest of overlord of Mamprugu, Seidu Abagre, kingmakers for enskinment of rival Bawku Naba

The Bolgatanga High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a rival Bawku Naba, Alhaji Seidu Abagre Kulig.

The overlord of Mamprugu Naa Mahami Bahagu Sheriga II and his kingmakers have also been declared wanted.

This follows the purported enskinment of a new chief for the Mamprusi people, on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information and signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as “illegal and a threat to National Security.”

It also directed the security agencies to arrest any person who parades himself as the Bawku Naba beside the duly gazetted, Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

“Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.

“Any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly in accordance with law,” the statement added.

Below is the court warrant:

