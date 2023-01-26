Has he bought it? – Reactions as Google search declares Dangote as owner of Nigeria

One of the most trending issues on social media, particularly among Nigerians is the question of who is the rightful owner of Nigeria.

Google search engine has been providing the name of a Nigerian business mogul and CEO of Dangote group of companies as the answer to the question.

There is huge murmuring among Nigerian netizens.

They have been asking if the country’s leadership has sold it to the African most richest man for money or has used it as a collateral for a loan.

Aliko Dangote, the billionaire, who Google tip as the owner of Nigeria was born on April 10, 1957.

He is business magnate who is the founder, chairman and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote's net worth is estimated at US$18.7 billion as of January 2023, making him the richest person in Africa and richest black person in the world.