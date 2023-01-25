4,936 Burkinabe asylum seekers in Bawku West registered — NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has registered 4,936 Burkinabe asylum seekers who have fled to Ghana as a result of the recent jihadist attack at Zoaga, Abugri and Zabre in the eastern part of Burkina Faso.

Residents in affected areas have fled to communities in Bawku West District in the Upper East Region for safety.

Speaking to ModernGhana News reporter in Zebilla, the District Director of NADMO, Anania Daniel Atampuba said his outfit has not concluded with the registration and has called on residents to report to the office any unregistered burkinabe asylum seeker.

According to him, his zonal directors are on the ground making sure all are captured.

Anania Daniel Atampuba urges the security agencies to tighten security surveillance along the border towns.

He appealed to non-governmental organisations, spirited individuals and philanthropists to come to the aid of the asylum seekers.