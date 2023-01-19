I've not recruited Upper East Regional Minister to negotiate on my behalf, no one can snatch my business for Chinese man — MD of YENYEYA Mining Group

19.01.2023 LISTEN

Kindly read the full statement:

PRESS STATEMENT

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Being silent is a great way to let people know they did something wrong and it will be unfortunate for people to take my silence over their crokard activities against me and my company as a weakness.

The management of YENYEYA Mining Group, a Talensi-based indigenous mining company licensed in 2007 and registered under the Companies Act 1963, found it necessary to provide a few updates to all stakeholders in the mining sector in the Upper East Region and the general public interested in the matters arising.

That, for the past 25 years now, mining has been my business, and I was already in the mining business before bringing Wei Xing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SHAANXI MINING LIMITED and now the so-called EARL INTERNATIONAL GROUP GHANA GOLD LIMITED from China in 2008 to come and render mining support service to my outfit YENYEYA.

Important things to note:

I want to state it clear to the general public and mining stakeholders that, YENYEYA together with Wei Xing, CEO of SHAANXI now the so-called EARL INTERNATIONAL had the earlier agreement in 2008 under the small scale. However, in 2017 when SHAANXI now the so-called EARL INTERNATIONAL wanted to expand to a large scale we together had another addendum and agreement which is still authentic. I want the general public to know that, YENYEYA has not surrendered his mining license to Wei Xing, the CEO of SHAANXI now so-called EARL INTERNATIONAL, because I see no reason or sense in performing such a ridiculous act. YENYEYA was not part of any small-scale miners association that has signed an agreement with Wei Xing, the CEO of SHAANXI now the so-called EARL INTERNATIONAL. Let me also make it clear to the general public and mining stakeholders that, YENYEYA has not recruited or hired anyone and not even the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu to negotiate any form of business or sign any form of agreement on my behalf together with Wei Xing, CEO of SHAANXI now so-called EARL INTERNATIONAL. YENYEYA is very committed to fighting for his right and will not allow any CEO of the Mineral Commission or any traditional ruler to conspire with the Chinese man Wei Xing CEO of SHAANXI now so-called EARL INTERNATIONAL to forcefully snatch away my business.

Thank you

Signed

Hon. Charles Taleog Ndanbon

MD YENYEYA Mining Group