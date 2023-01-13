We will have a full-blown IMF programme by February to repair public finances – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given an update on the engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

According to the President, Ghana will have a full-blown programme either this month or in the middle of February.

He has shared that through the programme, Ghana’s finances will be repaired to put the economy back on track to recovery.

“We’ve had difficulties in the past few years trying to reposition our economy to grow again. Some basic statistics that all of you are familiar with have pushed us back; the energy sector crisis, the global food crisis, and many others and Ghana is yet to escape from all of these crises.

“We are going through the processes with the International Monetary Fund right now and hopefully by the middle of this month or February, a full-blown IMF programme will be put in place which will help us repair our public finances which took a big hit from external forces,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President disclosed this when he had a meeting with some African-American students from the Harvard Business School at the Jubilee House, on Thursday, January 12.