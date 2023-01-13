Akufo-Addo accepts Agric Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto's resignation; thanks him for his service

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his gratitude to Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for serving as Food and Agriculture Minister in his government.

This is contained in a letter issued from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House accepting the resignation of the Minister.

“The President of Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from office of Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Minister for Food and Agriculture. This was after the Minister personally presented his letter of resignation to the President at Jubilee House on Tuesday, 10th January 2023.

“President Akufo-Addo conveyed his sincere gratitude to Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his services to government and to the nation, and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours,” parts of the letter signed by Eugene Arhin who is Director of Communications at Jubilee House said.

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson to act as caretaker Minister for the Food and Agriculture Minister.

Below is a copy of the release from the Jubilee House: