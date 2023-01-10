Kweku Asomah Cheremeh appointed Ghana High Commissioner to India

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Kweku Asomah Cheremeh has been appointed Ghana’s High Commissioner to India.

This has been announced by the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President confirmed this during a meeting with the Sunyani Traditional Council as part of his two-day tour of the Bono Region.

The President admonished Kweku Asomah Cheremeh to work hard to help the country get back on track to progress and prosperity.

“You must familiarise yourselves with these objectives, which are at the core of my second term mandate. You represent the surest way out of the pandemic which will press the country back onto the path of progress and prosperity, buoyed on by the rapid transformation of the structure of the economy,” the President noted.

President Akufo-Addo while congratulating the new High Commissioner to India also charged him to give his best to make him and the country proud throughout his service.

Meanwhile, Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, the younger brother of Kweku Asomah Cheremeh has also been appointed Board Chairman for the Bui Power Authority.

He will execute that role in addition to his service to the people of Sunyani West Constituency as their Member of Parliament.