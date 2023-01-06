Akufo-Addo accepts resignation letter from Alan Kyerematen; thanks him for his services

06.01.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially reacted to the resignation letter from the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

In a press release from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House on Friday, January 6, it said the President has accepted the resignation of the Trade Minister.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6th January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr. Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry.

“This was after Mr. Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him,” parts of the release from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin who is Director of Communications read.

In the release, President Akufo-Addo expressed his appreciation to the Trade Minister for serving in his government to help the country.

“President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours,” the release from the Presidency added.

Below is a copy of the press release: