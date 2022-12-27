Government reintroduces quota system for Colleges of Education

Government has reintroduced the admission of quota system for the 46 accredited Public Colleges of Education for the 2022/2023 academic year.

According to the list released by Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), a total of 12,002 prospective teacher trainees are expected to be admitted into the 46 Colleges of Education for the 2022/2023 academic year.

In a letter to the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission outlined the list of Colleges of Education with their respective admission quota for the academic year under review. Here is a list of the Colleges of Education with their respective quotas

