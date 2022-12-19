GTEC approves 15% fees adjustment for Public Tertiary Education Institutions

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has confirmed the approval of fees and charges in Public Tertiary Education Institutions for the 2022/23 Academic Year.

In a letter copied to the Minister of Education, it says all public tertiary institutions may adjust their fees for the academic year by up to a maximum of 15% of the last approved rates.

Any institutions that will go beyond the 15% will be engaging in illegality.

“I write in reference to inquiries being made at this office by various stakeholders on the above subject.

“The advice we have received is that, alongside the passage of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022 (Act 1080), a 15% increase across board was approved by the Parliament of Ghana for all institutions covered by the Act. Please be advised therefore that Fees and Charges applicable in all Public Tertiary Education Institutions for the 2022/2023 Academic Year may be adjusted by up to a maximum of 15% of the last approved rates,” parts of the GTEC letter copied to the Minister of Education reads.

All Vice Chancellors of Public Universities and Principals of Public Colleges of Education are to refer to the Second Schedule of Act 1080 for the baseline figures for their guidance.

Below is a copy of the GTEC letter: