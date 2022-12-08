Prices of books increased by 15%

Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers (GNAAP) has announced an increase in the prices of books.

The association says the prices of books have been increased averagely by 15 percent, effective today, 8 December 2022.

They have also reviewed the discount and credit basis they were giving the books to schools and bookshops.

Addressing a press conference today in Kumasi, the President of the association, Mr John Akwasi Amponsah, said the decision is as a result of the current economic situation.

He said the high inflation rate, fuel prices, exchange rate, and high import duties are the factors considered in increasing the prices of books.

These factors, he noted have been affecting the development, printing, marketing, and distribution of books.

Source: Classfmonline.com