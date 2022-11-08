Ezinlibo residents climax 2022 Kundum festival with a call for development

This year's Kundum festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Ezinlibo fishing community in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region has been climaxed with significant fanfare.

The celebration was under the theme, "Let’s come together to Develop Ezinlibo for Future Generation".

The week-long festival saw activities such as clean-up exercise, football gala competition, Miss Kundum pageant, cooking competition, Marathon, Agro fie, street carnival jam, grand durbar, and thanksgiving service, among others

It commenced on Sunday, October 23, 2022 and finally climaxed on Sunday, November 6, 2022 with a lot of activities performed by the chiefs and people of the area for development.

The festival was finally climaxed by a mega beach party which was organized by Rampora Beach Resort in collaboration with the 2022 Ezinlibo Kundum Planning Committee to entertain the residents and some visitors.

Speaking at the durbar, Nana Kolora Blay IV, the Chief of Ezilinbo thanked the residents of the area for supporting the festival.

He also thanked the Kundum Planning Committee for organizing a very peaceful and successful festival.

He stated that Kundum festival brings unity and one love.

"Those saying Kundum festival is a godly and evil thing must stop saying it because Kundum festival brings about peace, unity, understanding and also it brings long life. We also use it to develop our communities", he said.

He added, "We are using this year's Kundum festival to raise funds to construct toilet facility other things in our community".

He took the opportunity to commend the Akufo-Addo-led government for constructing Forward Operating Base at Ezinlibo.

Nana Kolora Blay IV urged the young ladies in the area to engage themselves in apprenticeship.

He also advised the school girls in his area to stay away from unproductive things that will destroy their future.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal to the good people of Jomoro to be united to support the government to establish the petroleum hub to develop the area.

On his part, the Ezinlibo Kundum Festival Planning Committee Secretary, Nyameke Kwodwo alias Teacher Kwodwo said this year's festival was celebrated to raise funds to construct a community market center.

He appealed to citizens of Ezilinbo who are outside to come home to support them to construct the market center.

He thanked the NPP Western Regional Chairman, Abusuakpanyinli Francis Ndede Siah and others who supported the festival to end in a peaceful manner.

The festival which is celebrated by the Ahantas and Nzema people of the Western Region is an occasion to render Thanksgiving to God for an abundance of food at the end of the harvest period.