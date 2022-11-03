Fuel price hikes: Kumasi-Techiman drivers to park vehicles on Monday

03.11.2022 LISTEN

A group calling itself Alliance of Drivers, Ghana, has called on car owners and commercial drivers across the country to park their vehicles on Monday, November 7 if fuel prices are not reduced in the coming days.

The group further advised commercial drivers who ply along Techiman roads to park their vehicles in order not to incur any losses that will have dire consequences on their families.

It accused Oil and Marketing Companies (OMCs) of adopting dubious means of charging exorbitant prices at the detriment of end users.

The group which comprises commercial bus drivers who ply from Techiman to Accra, Techiman to Cape Coast, Techiman to Kumasi called on the government to “sit up and reduce some of the fuel taxes and if possible introduce other subsidisation policy on petroleum products”.

According to a statement signed by the National Chairman of the Alliance of Drivers, Ghana, Alhaji Yahya Isiaka, it threatened to put on hold all transport businesses if the government refuses to adhere to their suggestions.

“Businesses are suffering, passengers and drivers are fighting on a daily basis because OMCs are always adjusting transport fares upwards,” the statement said.

Confirming the move to citinewsroom.com, Alhaji Isiaka said they will seize all transport businesses on Monday if the prices of fuel keep going up.

Below is the statement from the Alliance of Drivers.

PRESS RELEASE BY ALLIANCE OF DRIVERS, GHANA WE CALL ALL DRIVERS TO PARK THEIR VEHICLES IF FUEL PRICES ARE NOT BEEN REDUCED FROM THE COMING DAYS

The recent fuel price increment is a major concern to drivers and car owners. There has been major calls on government to reduce fuel prices now.

The question we ask is why all this sudden increments fuel prices?

It is not easy for every Ghanaians at this point as this increment has contributed immensely to the increase in general prices of goods and services.Business are suffering,passengers and drivers are fighting on a daily basis because the latter is always adjusting transport fare upwards.

The life we live now is a struggle. We call on all drivers to park their cars until further notice . The oil marketing companies are also taking advantage and using dubious means to charge exorbitantly. The market woman are also taking advantage of the current economic hardships to sabotage the system. The government must sit up and reduce some of the fuel taxes and if possible introduce other subsidisation policy on petroleum product.

If the above suggestions are not been adhered to by the government, we will urge all drivers and transport operators to put on hold all transport business.

We believe it can be done and be done well if proper consultation is done on these key decisions as the negative impact it’s having on the ordinary Ghanaian is unbearable.

Let’s all have the country at heart and work together to raise the name of this country high.

Our best regards. Thank you. ………Signed….. NATIONAL CHAIRMAN ALHAJI YAHYA ISIAKA NATIONAL PRO, KWEKU BOATENG *0244020168/ 0592507409

