Akufo-Addo's "Sika mp3 dede” comment causes stir on social media

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo's speech on the state of the country's economy appears to have elicited a new tagline in addition to his usual "fellow Ghanaians."

In an economic address to the nation on Sunday, October 30, the President stated that speaking negatively about the local currency accounted for the cedi depreciation in recent times.

He emphasised in the Akan local dialect that "sika mp3 dede" to wit, "money does not like noise."

"If you talk down your money, will it go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down.

"Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l'argent n'aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mps dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money," the President said.

Right afterwards, the “sika mpe dede” comment by the President has been trending on various social media platforms, particularly, Twitter and Tiktok.

Check how some Twitter users reacted making it number among the trends on Twitter.

‘Ernest Arhinful’ said: “Sika mp3 dede! Over to you my “Fellow Ghanaians.”