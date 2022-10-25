"Posterity will not forgive NDC if we fail to win 2024 general elections" — Lawyer Aubyn

25.10.2022 LISTEN

A former NDC Member of Parliament for Gomoa East Constituency, Lawyer Thomas Aubyn has cautioned the NDC against disunity that could affect the party's chances in the 2024 general elections.

He said posterity will not forgive them if the NDC fail to win the elections.

According to the former legislature, signs were clearly written on the walls that the NDC could form the next Government.

He noted that it is possible if the NDC strengthens its disunity and factionalism.

Addressing Gomoa Central NDC supporters soon after their Constituency elections to elect new executives at Gomoa Abonyi last Sunday, Lawyer Thomas Aubyn stressed the need for unity to prevail in the party.

"We lost the 2020 general elections especially in the Gomoa Central not because the NPP were strong, the problem came from the NDC. There were a lot of divisions in the party and that led to our defeat. We just gave the power to them on a silver platter.

"Now there is going to be a new dimension to the NDC in Gomoa Central. For 20 years, I have not involved myself in active politics. I now have children and grandchildren. I have to secure their future and that brighter future is in the hands of the NDC. They have all it takes to rescue Ghanaians from the present economic hardships.

"Ghanaians won't forgive us if we fail to vote for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to form the next government because they are anxiously waiting for the NDC to bring relief to their lives.

"Let me assure here and now that am going to do everything possible within my power to bring all hands on board for the NDC to recapture the 'borrowed' seat from the NPP," Lawyer Aubyn stressed.

He called on all former appointees in the NDC to join the Rescue Mission to regain control of Gomoa Central Constituency.

Former Gomoa Central Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Derrick Mbir lauded the party for the peaceful manner the elections were conducted.

He was hopeful that the newly elected Constituency Executives would spearhead the growth of the party and rekindle the spirits of the party faithfuls to recapture the parliamentary seat.

A newly elected Gomoa Central Constituency Treasure for the NDC, Madam Agnes Owusu Onoma pledged to work assiduously with other Constituency Executives especially with the Women's Organizer to ensure total victory for the NDC in the Gomoa Central Constituency.

A total of 984 delegates from 115 branches of the party took part in the Constituency elections with 39 aspirants contesting for various positions.

At the end of the polls, the Incumbent Chairman, Mr. Kofi Afful was reelected to retain his position. He pulled 480 votes to beat his closers rival, Mr. Ekow Nkrumah Sarfo obtaining 358 votes.

Other Executives elected were, Madam Alice Mensah as Women's Organizer, Madam Agnes Owusu Onoma as Treasurer, Mr. John Kobina Gyesi as Constituency Organizer and Mr. Hackman Aidoo as Constituency Secretary.

The rest were Mr. Ibrahim Seidu Vice Chairman, Mr. Carlos Anokye Communication Officer and others who were elected Unopposed. They were accordingly sworn into office to work as Constituency Executives.

In a related development, the Agona East NDC last Saturday failed to hold its Constituency Elections at Agona Nsaba to elect its executives.

Over 1,161 delegates from 129 branches of the party were expected to vote to elect 28 Constituency Executives. The indefinite postponement was as a result of shortage of ballot papers.