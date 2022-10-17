Akufo-Addo commissions 60-bed Municipal Hospital at Konongo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday commissioned the 60-bed Asante Akim Municipal Hospital at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The hospital, constructed at a cost of US$35.86 million, is part of the “Ghana Hospital Project,” initiated by the Kufour Government in 2008.

Incorporated in the facility are several departments including administration; outpatient department (OPD); physiotherapy; pharmacy; radiology; laboratory; surgical suite (operation dep.); laundry; mortuary; medical waste department; general stores; ten (10) staff housing units; and a mini market.

It has also been equipped with modern medical equipment, such as x-ray machines, ultrasound machines, fully equipped operating theatre, medical gases, and patient monitors. It also has a medical waste treatment plant, a power station, a water treatment plant, a central air conditioning system and an anaerobic sewerage treatment plant.

Commissioning the hospital as part of activities of his 4-day working visit to the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of Government to improving access to essential and quality health services.

He said his administration would ensure that Ghana attains Universal Health Coverage through the provision of the necessary health infrastructure, equipment and logistics, including the deployment of appropriate technology.

“This Hospital has been long awaited in Konongo, and it is good that, today, the demand for a Municipal Hospital of quality has been realised. Residents and surrounding health facilities will now gain access to improved healthcare,” he said.

The Konongo Municipal hospital is the sixth such facility the President has commissioned under the “Ghana Hospital Project.”

The “Ghana Hospital Project” involves the design, construction and equipping of one Military Hospital, two Regional Hospitals, and six District Hospitals in Ghana, at a project cost of US$339 million. It falls under the broader objective of providing infrastructure for the delivery of effective healthcare to Ghanaians.

Other hospitals being constructed under the contract are the 250-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District; the 60-bed Municipal Hospital at Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality; and the 500-bed Military Hospital, under the Ministry of Defence at Afari, also in Ashanti Region. They are all expected to be commissioned before the end of 2023.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that his government, since 2017, had embarked on the construction and completion of some 32 hospital projects in the Ashanti Region.

“I am not referring to CHPS compounds and health centres, I am talking specifically about hospital projects,” he stressed.

Under Agenda 111, the President noted that his government was constructing 16 district hospitals in Trede, Kokoben, Boamang, Nsuta Sekyere, Manso Adubia, Mankranso, Kwabenakwa, Barekese, Kodie, Asiwa, Akrofuom, Adugyama, Adansi Asokwa, Asokore Mampong, Bantama and Nyinahin, in addition to the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Onwe, in the Ejisu Municipality.

“There are five (5) hospitals being constructed by VAMED Engineering in Manso Nkwanta, Twedie, Sabronum, Drobonso and Suame. Under the EUROGET Project, initiated by the NPP under President Kufuor, the Akufo-Addo Government has seen to the completion of the Ahafo Ano North District Hospital in Tepa, and the Asante Akyem Hospital in Konongo.

“As I indicated earlier, the 250-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital in Sewua, and the 500-bed Military Hospital at Afari will be commissioned and completed next year,” he said.

The President made reference to reactivation and steady progress of work on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity and Children's Block, which had stalled for 41 years, and said his administration was also in the process of completing two district hospital projects in Fomena and Kumawu, that were inherited from the predecessor Government.

He indicated that “very soon, work will commence on the construction of district hospitals at Offinso and Effiduase, as will work on the completion of Maternity Blocks at Tafo and Kumasi South Hospitals, and the construction of a residential facility at Abrepo for Kumasi South Hospital.”

“As part of my tour of Ashanti, I will, on Wednesday, inspect ongoing work on the construction of a Trauma Hospital at Obuasi, which is being undertaken by Universal Hospital Group,” he stated.

GNA