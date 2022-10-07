Support the green building industry to thrive — Government told

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Wednesday morning addressed the 5th edition of the Ghana Green Building Summit at the Cal Bank Auditorium in Accra.

Speaking at the event Dr. Prempeh said the subject matter of Green Building and the current energy transition conversation are all geared towards achieving climate change goals, pursuant to the Paris agreement.

He said even before Ghana became a signatory to the Paris Accord, the energy sector had already taken steps to reduce carbon emissions on the environment.

These he said include the Zero Gas Flaring Policy, The development of a Gas Master Plan, the conversion of all thermal power generators from liquid fuel-based generation to natural gas, and the Passage of the Renewable Energy Law, among other important interventions.

Dr. Prempeh said these are clear indications of the energy sector’s commitment to the reduction of carbon emissions and hence cannot disagree with the activities of the Green Building space.

“Ladies and Gentlemen with technical and financial support from GIZ, an Energy Performance Certification Scheme is being developed for public buildings using their specific energy consumption (KWh/m2). A tool for assessment and certification in this respect is being developed. Measures are also being put in place to train the needed professionals for the assessment," he said

He continued “seventeen (17) new energy efficiency standards and labelling regulations for appliances including those commonly used in buildings such as electric kettles, Television sets/Monitors, Clothes Washing Machines, and Rice Cookers. These regulations will be ready soon for enforcement. The existing regulations for lighting bulbs, Air conditioners, and refrigerators have been revised to increase their energy efficiency levels."

The Minister further assured that the energy sector remains committed to the climate change goals, cognisant of the peculiar circumstances of the African continent.

The Sales Executive at Dophil Roofing System, Bernard Mensah Adelashie has urged the government of Ghana to support locally manufactured building materials to thrive.

According to him, lack of support from the government and access to finance has been the biggest challenge the industry is confronted with.

"We are really grateful to be part of this year's summit, dophil roofing system is one the best roofing system in Ghana. Coming to participate in this year's green summit, we want all Ghanaians in Ghana and aboard to have a feel of what we do here in Ghana. Most of our products are fully Ghanaian-made and eco-friendly. Our roof tiles which are made from plastic and sand are durable for all buildings.

"We want to ensure that the plastic waste in the system is been transformed innovatively into something good for the average Ghanaian. Access to finance has been our biggest challenge in this industry and lack of government support. We are happy that platforms like this are organised to bring industry players and government officials together to create awareness," he explained.