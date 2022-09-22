YARA International support farmers with 360,000 fertilizers to promote food security in Bono East

About 100,000 farmers in the Bono East Region are receiving 360,000 free actyva mila fertilizers from the YARA International, fertilizer producing company under the grow Ghana project for the production of food and cash crops in the region to help promote food security.

The fertilizer is expected to produce about 500,000 metric tons of cereals to augment the already produced food and cash crops in the area to help fight food insecurity which has over the years been a threat to the socio-economic development in the country.

Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo, West Africa Regional Director disclosed this on Monday when he joined the Regional Coordinating Council and the Department of Agriculture to present the fertilizer to the farmers and urged them to use the fertilizer for its intended purpose. He said, “if good result comes out of this offer the YARA company would continue to support farmers in the region to grow more food for the region and the country at large”.

Mr Addo-Yobo noted that the US$20 million project would again improve the grow Ghana project to help create job opportunities for the youth in the agriculture sector and fight unemployment in the area among other things, it would also project foreign exchange to boost the strive in growing the economy.

Mr George Padmore Mensah Chief Director for the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council lauded the importance of the initiative and said it would help small scale farmers to produce enough food and cash crops to help sustain the socio-economic activities in the region and the country at large.

Mr Mensah underscore the need for the grow Ghana project and said it was aimed at supporting the country in producing more agricultural produce to achieve the Ghana beyond aid agenda.

He explained that the Bono East was known for agricultural produce and the home of tourism, however this would go a long way to motivate farmers to produce more food to fight food insecurity.

The Director assured to develop a technology to strengthen the agro task force to monitor the supply of the fertilizer to the farmers so it get to the right hands and not allow people hoard.

Mrs Cecilia Kadja Agyemang Director in charge of the Bono East Regional Department of Agriculture noted that fertilizer aide farmers grow food for the country, however the department was committed to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure farmers use the product judiciously.

Mrs Agyemang indicated that the provision of the fertilizer by YARA would reduce the prices to enable farmers have easy access to it so they could grow enough food for the country and sell some for their income to improve their living conditions in the area.