Women farmers and processors in Kintampo South laud UNDP for empowerment

Over 300 women from three communities including Ayorya, New Longoro and Kyinga in the Kintampo South has lauded the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for empowering them socio-economically.

The UNDP has provided the women with support such as groundnuts paste and oil processing factory, support for vegetable growers and other women farmers who produce various crops in the area.

The UNDP livelihood empowerment programme which includes the establishment of groundnuts oil and paste processing factory and support for vegetable farmers including producing raw material for the factory was commissioned in June 2021 to help improve the livelihood conditions of the people in the area.

At a durbar organized by the three women groups on Monday at Ayorya in the Kintampo South of the Bono East Region, they commend the UNDP for bringing a change to their lives as they could now support their husbands and other community members to improve their livelihood conditions.

Madam Hannah Chiama President of the Ayorya Women Association disclosed that the UNDP has provided them with groundnuts oil and paste processing factory. She noted that the initiative has turned the lives of women in and around the area round, indicating that life used to be unbearable for them.

Madam Chiama noted that with the factory they are able to produce large quantities of groundnuts oil and paste to meet the demand of the market. This she said has for the past year made them financially independent.

Madam Chiama noted that the UNDP has also initiated the Village Savings and Loans which has been a major financial backup to them in times of financial difficulty. She stressed that women use to have difficulty accessing loans from the banks to do their businesses but when the VSL was introduced women can easily go for loans without delay and easier to pay back without any hustle.

Madam Hellen Alima Chairman of the Farma Nyame Farmers Association also lauded the livelihood empowerment support from the UNDP, stating that women farmers especially the vegetable growers used to cultivate once in a year but when the support arrived with water pumps they are able to farm all year round.

Dr Angela Lusigi, UNDP President Representative accessed the impact and sustainability of the project and lauded the women for their proactiveness in driving the main aim of the project positively.

Dr Lusigi mentioned that some women were breadwinners of the home and underscored the need to empower them.

She assured the organization's commitment to continue providing the needed support to empower women to realise their dreams.

She commended the women for their effort in allowing the project to make an impact on their lives and that of other community members.

Dr Lusigi later visited some groundnut farms of the women who provide the raw materials for the processing factory.