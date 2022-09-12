Executive President of Ghana Baptist Convention unveils 'Operation Showers of Blessing' as new vision

Rev. Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, new Executive President of GBC

Reverend Enock Nii Narh Thompson, the newly inducted Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) has unveiled "Ezekiel 34:26-27: Operation Showers of Blessing" as his new vision which falls in line with the 10 year strategic plan of the Convention.

He also promised to work hard to ensure that the 10 years strategic plan of the Convention is fully implemented and sustained to ensure the welfare of the members of the Convention.

Rev. Enoch Thompson revealed the vision at the weekend when he was inducted into office as the leader of the Convention for the next four years.

Rev. Charles Oppong-Poku, Vice President in-charge of Ministries and an 11-member Denominational Board were also inducted by the Convention to work hand-in-hand with the executive president to ensure the betterment of the Convention.

The induction service which was held at the Calvary Baptist Church at Shiashie in Accra was officiated by the immediate past executive president, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi and Rev. Steve Asante, a former president of the Convention.

Rev. Enoch Thompson who takes over from Rev. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the first-ever executive president, becomes the second Executive President of the GBC.

The officiating minister, Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi led the incoming executive president to take the Oaths of Office and Secrecy.

According to Rev Enock Thompson, he would rely solidly on the strength and direction of the holy spirit to drive his vision of ensuring: spiritual revival, financial solvency, discipline, human resource development and infrastructure for worship.

He expressed his appreciation to the members of the Convention for reposing their trust and confidence in him.

Rev Adu-Gyamfi the outgoing executive president congratulated the new President and reminded him of his roles and responsibilities under the Constitution of the GBC.

He indicated that the new president shall now represent the Convention at the local and international levels and become the official spokesperson of the Convention among others.

Rev Adu-Gyamfi urged all members of the Convention to support the new executives spiritually, physically, financially, morally and socially to succeed.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensa Bonus was the special guest for the occasion.

Brief Profile

Rev. Thompson was born on 5th February 1964 and is married to Mrs. Dina Susanna Abena Thompson who are blessed with four daughters.

He is currently pursuing his PhD at the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon.

Rev. Thompson has masters in Biblical Studies from the Prairie Graduate School, Alberta in Canada; Master of Philosophy in the Study of Religions from the University of Ghana and also has Bachelor's of Art Degree in French and Spanish Studies from the University of Ghana and Complutense de Madrid, Spain.

Rev. Enoch Nii Narh Thompson has served the Ghana Baptist Convention in various capacities. Prior to his election, he served two terms as the Vice President, Ministries of the Convention.