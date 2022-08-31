ModernGhana logo
Graduate loses manhood after taking aphrodisiac for marathon sex over five years

A 30-year old graduate from a known public university in Ghana, name only given as Kwame is currently diagnosed with impotency by professional medical doctors.

Kwame told this reporter that he was sexually active until five years ago when he started taking medicines to boost his sexual performance.

He was introduced to various aphrodisiacs by a friend, after complaining he could not last more than 10 minutes when having sex.

After taking the medicines for over five years now, Kwame has totally gone black out as his manhood cannot even erect let alone be able to penetrate a woman.

Despite having few chances of recovering from his current disorder, it comes with a high cost of treatment with partial expectation.

He regrets taking those aphrodisiacs but it is too late for him.

"I know it is good to enhance one's sexual performance to please our women but that must not affect our health as men because the moment you become impotent, you will also lose the woman you were trying to please.

"Let us appreciate what God has for us and stop trying to be like others," he stated.

Kwabena Nyarko
