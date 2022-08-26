Disability support services is largely informal in Ghana – Consultant

Disability support services is largely informal in Ghana, usually family members provide such services without any support from the Government, Mr Moses Fordjuor, a consultant on disability issues has said.

He said: “there are no professionally trained support workers, the sector is not organised and regulated as compared to countries like the United Kingdom or Australia.”

Mr Fordjuor shared his observations when he presented a situational analysis report on the disability situation in Ghana.

The report was done with the support of the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Multi-Partner Trust Fund

Mr Fordjuor said the most affected group in such a situation were mostly children with Cerebral Palsy and Autism whose care givers, mostly the mothers, combined the care and support with the struggles for economic and social activities.

“Support services can be broadly categorised into personal care involving Activities of Daily Living and attending medical appointments escorts, respite care, staying active through social and community participation.”

The Situational Analysis report touched on the coordinating mechanisms, description of the legislative and policy context, discrimination and inequality issues, affordability of support services for the various disability groups, level of accessibility and inclusiveness of mainstream services such as education, health social services, livelihood and employment.

Mr Fordjuor said the situational analysis has shown that statements about disability inclusion in the National Development frameworks and ongoing initiatives are not based on a national disability strategy.