Ursula Owusu honoured with Excellence in Governance Award

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation has been honoured with a prestigious award at the recently concluded Ghana Women of the Year Awards.

She received the Excellence in Governance Award for her outstanding contributions to politics, education and entrepreneurship.

The GLITZ Africa Care Foundation organizes the award each year to recognize women for their legendary contributions to the nation's development.

On the evening of Sunday, August 7, the ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Communications announced this news in a post on Monday, August 8, which Modernghana News monitored.

In the tweet, the Ministry wrote “Minister, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been awarded Excellence in Governance for her leadership in championing gender representation in politics, edc & Entrepreneurship at the 7th Annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours, held last night at Kempinski, in Accra.”

It continues “The event was organised by Glitz Africa Care Foundation to acknowledge and Celebrate outstanding women legends for making a professional impact on the society to advance national development.”