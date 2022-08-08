NIC launches Blood Donation Campaign on Tuesday

The National Insurance Commission will launch the 2022 Blood Donation Campaign on Tuesday, 9th August.

The NIC last year started a campaign to support blood donation in Ghana and declared the month of August as Ghana Insurance Industry Blood Donation Month.

Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh, Gynaecologist and the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, will be the Guest Speaker at the launch of the Ghana Insurance Industry’s Blood Donation campaign

Dr Srofenyoh is expected to share with the general public the importance of voluntary blood donation to save lives of especially pregnant women in labour and other patients who may be in need of blood to survive.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Mawuli Zogbenu, Public Relations Manager of the NIC said Dr Srofenyoh is known for his passion about voluntary blood donation has accepted the invitation by the Commissioner of Insurance.

It said, Dr. Justice Ofori, Commissioner of Insurance will be speaking on the worrying trend of the reluctance of some individuals to donate blood and will make a clarion call on other well meaning individuals and organisations in the country to voluntarily embark on regular blood donation exercises to help stock the blood banks across the country..

Dr Ofori as part of the launch will be the first to donate on the day as he leads Chief executive Officers (CEOs) of insurance entities and staff of NIC, and other bodies to do same.

The insurance industry will be represented by leaders of all industry bodies such as the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Secretariat, the Ghana Insurance College (GIC) and the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA).

Last year’s blood donation campaign saw 802 units of blood donated by the insurance industry employees which was under the theme: ‘Donate blood, save a life; if you do it for someone, you do it for yourself’.