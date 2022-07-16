Underfire Ken Ofori-Atta refuses to resign after U-turn to IMF

16.07.2022 LISTEN

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has given justification for why calls for his resignation are unfounded.

Since the government announced that it is starting negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support in the midst of the many economic challenges, there have been several calls for the Finance Minister to vacate his post.

Speaking to Joy News at the NPPs National Delegates Conference on Saturday, Ken Ofori-Atta provided a response to those criticising government for the U-turn to the IMF and to people calling for his head.

He indicated that the government going to the IMF is no basis to resign while explaining that to take such a decision will be like a father abandoning his children because he changed his mind on a matter.

“There are times when decisions have to be made for the survival of the country and therefore if circumstances such as COVID and Ukraine war occur, it does change the environment and sensible people will change their minds.

“Telling me to resign is like telling a father to resign from his children because he changed his mind,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said.

The Finance Minister is set to continue to lead negotiations between the government and officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to settle on a programme that will help Ghana come out of the current economic crisis.