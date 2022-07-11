Ghana Immigration Service issues high alert over Boko Haram jailbreak

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service has issued a notice to all regional and sector commanders over the recent jailbreak in Nigeria.

The jailbreak on Wednesday, July 6 at the Kuje Maximum Security Prison in Abuja was said to have been masterminded by the Boko Haram militant group.

The group is said to have freed all 64 inmates who have links with the extremist group.

In all, however, 443 out of 879 inmates broke jail, official report says.

“It is believed that the Jihadist group Boko Haram are behind the attack which saw the use of high end explosives and guns, that freed all 64 Boko Haram linked inmates at the prison and are among the escapees who are still on the run,” the notice signed on behalf of the Comptroller-General by his Deputy, Laud Ofori Affrifah, noted.

“Considering current migration trends of Nigerians within the sub-region, it is likely most of the escapees will attempt to enter Ghana through both approved and unapproved routes.

“In view of the above, I am directed to inform you to institute stringent measures at all Points of Entry and intensify patrols to deter and intercept all escapees who will attempt to infiltrate the country.”

The images of the Boko Haram-linked inmates have been sent to officials for easy identification.

—3news.com