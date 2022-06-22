Ebola outbreak in Northern Region false — Regional Disease Control Officer

Northern Regional Disease Control Officer, Mr. Fuseini Mahama has debunked media reports of the outbreak of Ebola virus in the region.

According to him, it was a simulation exercise and not real outbreak as widely reported by some media outlets.

He urged the general public to remain calm as there is no case of Ebola virus recorded in the region.

Mid-day today, news went viral about a case of Ebola virus recorded in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.

The news of the deadly disease sent panic among residents of the Tamale Metropolis with others calling on the Ghana Health Service to act fast to contain the disease from spreading.

But the Northern Regional Disease Control Officer has clarified that the surveillance team in Tamale was doing a simulation exercise which was misconstrued by the public.