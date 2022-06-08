Protect environment to help create a better, safe society — MESTI Minister to Ghanaians

The Ministry of Environment, Science Technology, and Innovation and its stakeholders have commemorated this year's World Environment Day with a call on individuals to protect the environment.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about environmental degradation and to encourage people globally to take positive environmental actions, to help create a safe society.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Only One Earth.’

Addressing the congregation in Accra, the Minister for Environment Science Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie urged everybody to be united to protect the environment.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie continued that the government is introducing a preventive module to deal with plastic waste in the country.

According to him, the module is to reward anybody who picks plastics in quantities from the street.

The Production Manager for Dophil Roofing Systems, Mr. Alex Adu Ntimoah has revealed that the introduction of Ecophil roofing was to eliminate plastic waste in the environment in accordance with SDG 12.

He revealed that the Ecophil roofing tiles product is made up of recycled plastic waste to augment the global action in ensuring that the global Zero Plastic Pollution is achieved.

"Dolphin Roofing Sheet System’s new product, Ecophil roofing tile is suitable for developers living along the coastal line. If your building is along a coastal line, Ecophil is your surest bet”, Mr. Ntiamoah noted.

According to the Production Manager, Ecophil roofing tiles goes through a rigorous production process into heat and fire-resistant, soundproof and durable for longer use.

“It doesn’t break, you can even pass a heavy-duty truck over it still, it won’t break because it is just not plastic. We’ve added other natural components not chemicals to come up with the roofing tiles," he said.

Dr. Zenator Agyemang Rawlings - MP for Korle Klottey said the government of Ghana has passed legislation that proposes the recycling of plastic waste than banning the use of plastic.

She said, "back in the days' people carry plates from their various houses to buy food which is one of the best alternative ways to explore a country."