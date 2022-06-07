Hajj: New pilgrims to pay GH¢39,000

Shiekh I. C. Quaye

The National Hajj Board has announced the 2022 Hajj package for prospective pilgrims pegging the total cost of the trip at GH¢39,000 for new pilgrims.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Shiekh I. C. Quaye, said pilgrims who maintained their 2020 Hajj deposit of GH¢19,500 will only pay a top-up of GH¢7000 making a total of GH¢26,500.

The fee, according to Shiekh I. C. Quaye, is lower than others in the sub-region, adding that the board, with the support of the government, has put in place measures to make the financial expenditure more accommodating for pilgrims.

He indicated that the 2022 Hajj package includes housing, transport, medical fees, flight and other services in Mecca, Jeddah and Medina.

The first flight from Tamale to Medina will take off on 17th June, 2022, while the first flight from Accra takes off on the 21st June, 2022.

Shiekh Quaye said the Hajj quotas of all participating countries have been reduced with only 3,069 pilgrims expected to take the journey this year from Ghana.

On health, he said the Saudi authorities have put in place strict control measures during the Hajj period from 7th to 12th July, 2022.

“Hajj will be available this year for those under 65 years of age, provided that they obtain the basic doses of vaccines approved in the Kingdom.

Pilgrims must present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to their arrival to the Kingdom,” he added.

The chairman of the Hajj Board said pilgrims must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the complete doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac.

He said quarantine will not be necessary for foreign pilgrims fully vaccinated with vaccines approved in Saudi Arabia.

However, pilgrims must have medical insurance to cover any COVID-19 related treatment costs during their stay.

“Worshippers are no longer required to obtain a permit and appointment to pray at the Grand Mosque in Mecca as well as the Prophet's mosque in Medina. All intending pilgrims must be registered online through e-Hajj. The e-Track is already active,” he stated.

—DGN online