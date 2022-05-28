TACE Principal honoured for exceptional leadership

The Principal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale College of Education(TACE) Dr Sulemana Iddrisu has received a citation of Honour for his exceptional leadership and support to the affairs and management of students on campus

The honouring Award, given by the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the College on Friday, May 27, 2022, was to affirm the hard work and dedication to duty by the principal, especially students' welfare

The Award which was inscribed "With our greatest appreciation, we hereby present Alhaji Dr Sulemana Iddrisu with this Citation in recognition of the support, cooperation and guidance you offered to the SRC board of the 2019-2021 year group as principal of the college" was given during the handing over ceremony of the SRC

The event was organised to pave the way for the outgone SRC executives to transfer power to the executives elected to manage the affairs of the SRC and for the continuity of work and service to students

Present at the event were the Vice Principal of the College Mr Nuhu Imoro Alhassan, the Dean of Students, Assessment Officer, Quality Assurance Officer, HODs, lecturers, and students.

Dr Sulemana Iddrisu, speaking after receiving the Award, commended the past executives for their dedication and commitment to the welfare of students on campus

He also advised the newly elected executives, to learn from the mistakes and successes of the past SRC executives to avoid committing the same mistakes that the outgone officials committed

He further urged them to embark on a project that would be of benefit to both the students and the college

Mr Tahiru Mohammed Murtala, the outgone SRC President, in his handover speech, expressed gratitude to the management, lecturers and staff of the college for the maximum cooperation his administration got working with them

He also thanked the students for choosing him out of the many able men and women to lead, though he was not the best.

He used the occasion to admonish the incoming executives to always consult management and people who have held similar positions whenever they were to undertake an activity or a project to get the needed guidance and support to enable them to perform well.

The Vice-Principal and Patron of the SRC, Mr Nuhu Imoro Alhassan, in presenting the election report, called for a student-led electoral commission that will be supervised by lecturers, to supper see the election of the executive for the SRC.

He also commended the 2019-2021 SRC board for their perseverance and hard work during their tenure in office, and urged the new ones, to copy for them.

He also pledged the support of his office to the growth and development of students while they are on campus

The newly elected SRC President and Chief Spending Officer, Nuhuman Alhassan Sibdoo, in an acceptance speech, thanked the management of the college for their support of the academic development of the students

He also appealed to them, to give him and his administration the needed support to work to improve the lives of students