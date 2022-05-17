ModernGhana logo
Terror threat: National Security urge managers of public places to enhance security

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines
National Security Minister Hn. Albert Kan-Dapaah

The Ministry of National Security has charged managers of public places to enhance security at their facilities amid threats of a possible terrorist attack on the country.

In recent years, Ghana’s neighbours Burkina Faso, la Côte d'Ivoire, and Togo have all suffered terrorist attacks.

Taking a cue from the attacks, the National Security Ministry has issued a press release to inform the citizenry that Ghana remains a target.

It notes that in the midst of the growing threat of terrorism in the sub-region, everyone should stay vigilant and extra careful about their personal and communal security.

“The Ministry is making a strong appeal for heightened vigilance in areas of mass gatherings, especially at public places of entertainment and worship, such as churches and mosques.

“The employment of guards, security gadgetry, and lighting of the areas surrounding the areas of public gatherings would all help, but nothing beats the vigilance of each of us individuals, taking personal responsibility and looking out for each other,” the National Security Ministry’s press release reads.

The release dated May 17, 2022, and signed by Minister Họn. Albert Kan-Dapaah concludes, “We urge the managers of public places and gatherings to be extra vigilant. We want to reassure the public that the security agencies and all those charged with maintaining the security of the state are working hard to ensure the safety of our country and its people and we count on your contiņuing support in this endeavour.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

